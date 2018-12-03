Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: share capital increase supported by reference shareholders 03-Dec-2018 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Share capital increase supported by REFERENCE shareholders SHOWROOMPRIVE ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS JOINTLY SUPPORTED BY THE CO-FOUNDERS AND CO-CEOS DAVID DAYAN AND THIERRY PETIT AND BY CARREFOUR FOR AN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR40 MILLION. La Plaine Saint-Denis, December 3rd, 2018 - 7.30am Showroomprivé (the « Company or « SRP Group »), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, announces the launch of a share capital increase (the « Capital Increase ») by way of an offering of new shares of the Company (the « New Shares ») with shareholders' preferential subscription rights for a gross amount of approximately EUR40 million[1]. · Subscription ratio: 5 New Shares for 11 existing shares · Subscription price: 2.50 euros per New Share · Rights trading period: from December 5th, 2018 to December 13th, 2018 inclusive · Subscription period: from December 7th, 2018 to December 17th, 2018 inclusive This transaction is jointly supported and guaranteed by the co-founders and co-CEOs David Dayan and Thierry Petit and by Carrefour, thus demonstrating their confidence in the Group's prospects. Subscription commitments from the Founders and Carrefour, who have committed to subscribe both on a non-reducible (à titre irréductible) and reducible (à titre réductible) basis pro rata to their respective stakes in their shareholding group (61.7% for the Founders and 38.3% for Carrefour), represent 75% of the proposed Capital Increase. Proceeds from the Capital Increase will be used in particular to finance the acquisition of the remaining 40% of Beautéprivée's share capital not yet owned by Showroomprivé, for an estimated amount of between EUR20 and EUR25 million. This acquisition will enable the Group to strengthen its leading position in the high growth potential vertical of beauty and well-being which complements the Group's traditional fashion offering. The transaction will also finance, for an approximate amount of EUR5 million, the remaining part of the Group's logistics investment announced in March 2018, allowing the partial in-sourcing of logistics and the generation thereby of productivity gains and cost savings, with a positive EBITDA impact of approximately EUR4 million by 2020. Finally, this transaction will enable the Group to increase its financial flexibility and will be used for general corporate purposes in the context of the "2018-2020 Performance Plan". In the medium term, the Group will make it a priority to return to profitability levels more in line with its historical performance by launching a plan aimed at achieving cost-savings and productivity gains, with an expected EBITDA impact of approximately EUR8 million to EUR10 million by 2020. The Group plans to rationalize its geographical footprint by giving priority to the countries where it has the best market positioning (Italy, Spain, Belgium and Portugal). The Group will also examine the possibility of implementing specific actions designed to reduce losses from Internet activities in its non-core geographies. David Dayan and Thierry Petit, co-founders and co-CEOs of Showroomprivé commented: "By fully subscribing to this capital increase, we intend to strengthen our presence on the beauty vertical and provide Showroomprivé with additional financial means to successfully implement the 2018-2020 strategic plan initiated last spring. We are proud of Carrefour's participation in this transaction, which will further deepen the commercial synergies achieved since they became shareholders in 2018 and will encourage further new projects and commercial partnerships. This renewed confidence in Showroomprivé's potential will rely on greater financial strength and flexibility. Showroomprivé has a bright future ahead and this transaction will further strengthen the Company." For Amélie Oudéa-Castera of Carrefour, "We are happy to support this transaction alongside David Dayan and Thierry Petit and to ensure our partnership endures with trust. Our planned synergies and commercial development projects are very promising, as demonstrated by the first campaigns carried out so far this year." · current trading At the date of the present press release, the group anticipates, for October and November 2018, 5.6%[2] growth in its gross Internet sales (compared to the same period last year). Gross Internet sales correspond to the total amount billed to purchasers on the Internet platform of the Group over a given period as specified in paragraph 9.1.5 of the 2017 registration document. The Group's gross Internet sales in October and November 2018 were calculated based on actual data available as of November 28th, 2018 (thus including the impact of Black Friday sales) and on an estimate of the performance for the last two days of November. · Main terms of the capital increase The Capital Increase will be carried out with shareholder's preferential subscription rights (the "Rights") and will result in the issuance of 15,817,000 New Shares[3], at a price per share of EUR2.50, representing a gross amount of EUR39,542,5004. Rights will be distributed to shareholders of record as of the end of the accounting day of December 4th, 2018 and to holders of shares issued upon the exercise of stock options that are exercised at the latest on December 10th, 2018 (5pm, Paris time). The Rights will be detached from the existing shares on December 5th, 2018 and the existing shares will therefore trade ex-rights from December 5th, 2018. Subscription to New Shares will be reserved preferentially (à titre irréductible) to holders of Rights. 11 Rights will entitle holders to subscribe on a non-reducible basis to 5 New Shares. Holders may also subscribe (à titre réductible) for New Shares in excess of the number of shares their Rights entitle them to purchase, subject to reduction in the event of oversubscription. To the extent that New Shares are available for distribution as a result of unexercised rights, such New Shares will be distributed and allocated to Rights holders that have subscribed for additional shares (à titre réductible), subject to reduction. Based on Showroomprivé's closing share price on the regulated market of Euronext Paris on November 29th, 2018, (EUR3.40): · the subscription price for the New Shares set at EUR2.50 per share (i.e. a nominal value of EUR0.04 and an issue premium of EUR2.46) represents a 26.5% discount to the closing share price on November 29th, 2018 · the theoretical value of 1 preferential subscription right is EUR0.28 (noting, however, that this value may fluctuate during the rights trading period, in particular depending on the evolution of Showroomprivé's share price) · the theoretical value of the ex-right share is EUR3.12. · the subscription price for the New Shares represents a 19.8% discount to the theoretical value of the ex-right share. These values do not prejudge the value of the Rights during the rights trading period, the value of Showroomprivé ex-right shares or the discounts that will be observed on the market. The Capital Increase will be open to the public only in France. · intentions and subscription commitments of the main shareholders Ancelle Sàrl (controlled by Mr. David Dayan) and TP Invest Holding Sàrl (controlled by Mr. Thierry Petit) have committed to acquire all the preferential subscription rights of Victoire Investissement Holding Sàrl (controlled by Mr. Eric Dayan) and Cambon Financière Sàrl (controlled by Mr. Michaël Dayan) for a symbolic price of EUR1.00 due from each transferee. Ancelle Sàrl, TP Invest Holding Sàrl[4] and Carrefour (through CRFP 20), holding respectively 3,429,802 shares (i.e. 9.90 % of the share capital of the company), 1,557,866 shares (i.e. 4.50 % of the share capital of the company) and 5,833,679 shares (i.e. 16.85 % of the share capital of the company), have respectively undertaken to exercise all of their preferential subscription rights (including the rights acquired by Ancelle Sàrl and TP Invest Holding Sàrl from Victoire Investissement Holding Sàrl and Cambon Financière Sàrl) and committed to submit subscription orders on a reducible basis (à titre réductible) pro-rata the respective shareholdings of the Founders and Carrefour (61.7% for the Founders and 38.3% for Carrefour) for maximum amounts of approximately EUR4.6m (Ancelle Sàrl), EUR3.1m (TP Invest Holding Sàrl) and EUR4.8m (CRFP 20).

