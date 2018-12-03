Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-12-03 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 02.11.2018- Public offering INR1L INVL Baltic Real VLN 13.12.2018 Estate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.12.2018 Investors event AUG1L AUGA group VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.12.2018 Extraordinary SMA1R PATA Saldus RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.12.2018 Government LTGCB08025A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB08025A Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.12.2018- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 07.12.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.12.2018 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.12.2018- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 07.12.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.12.2018 Initial LHVB060028A LHV Group TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.12.2018 Government LVGA005023A Valsts Kase / RIG securities auction Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2018 Investors event OLF1R Olainfarm RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2018 Coupon payment date CBLB062526A Citadele banka RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.