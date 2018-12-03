KBC Groep: KBC Group: KBC closes sale of part of legacy corporate and buy to let loan portfolio to Goldman Sachs

Press ReleaseOutside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels - 3 December 2018 (before trading hours)

KBC closes sale of part of legacy corporate and buy to let loan portfolio to Goldman Sachs

On 30 November 2018, KBC Group NV closed the sale announced on 9 August 2018 of a predominantly non-performing KBC Bank Ireland loan portfolio of approximately €1.9bn to entities established and financed by Goldman Sachs (Beltany Property Finance DAC, Tramore Funding DAC and Banna Funding DAC).



The closing of thetransaction will have a positive impact on P&L and CET1 ratio, and reduce the NPL ratio. Details of the final impact of this transaction on KBC Group will be communicated together with the publication of our 4Q2018/FY2018 results on 14 February 2019.

For more information, please contact:

- Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group

Tel + 32 2 429 35 73 - E-mail: investor.relations@kbc.com

- Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group

Tel + 32 2 429 85 45 - E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.



KBC Group NV

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

Viviane Huybrecht

General Manager

CorporateCommunication /Spokesperson

Tel. +32 2 429 85 45







Press Office

Tel. +32 2 429 65 01 Stef Leunens

Tel. +32 2 429 29 15 Ilse De Muyer

Tel. +32 2 429 32 88 Pieter Kussé

E-mail:pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)







KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com (http://www.kbc.com/) or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)



Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group (http://www.twitter.com/kbc_group)



Check this document's authenticity (https://www.kbc.be/particulieren/en/verifieer.html)

Attachment