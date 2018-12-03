Serinus Energy plc: Change of Registered Office Address

About Serinus
Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.
For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:
Serinus Energy plc
+1-403-264-8877
Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer
Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy
Numis Securities Limited
+44 (0) 20 7260 1000
(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
John Prior
Paul Gillam
Ben Stoop
GMP FirstEnergy
+44 (0) 20 7448 0200
(Joint Broker)
Hugh Sanderson
Jonathan Wright
Camarco
+44 (0) 20 3781 8334
(Financial PR - London)
Billy Clegg
Owen Roberts
TBT i Wspólnicy
+48 22 487 53 02
(Financial PR - Warsaw)
Piotr Talarek