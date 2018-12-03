sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Serinus Energy plc: Change of Registered Office Address

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN) announces that effective from 17 December 2018, its registered office will change to 28 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 8SB.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy plc
+1-403-264-8877
Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer
Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy

Numis Securities Limited
+44 (0) 20 7260 1000
(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
John Prior
Paul Gillam
Ben Stoop

GMP FirstEnergy
+44 (0) 20 7448 0200
(Joint Broker)
Hugh Sanderson
Jonathan Wright

Camarco
+44 (0) 20 3781 8334
(Financial PR - London)
Billy Clegg
Owen Roberts

TBT i Wspólnicy
+48 22 487 53 02
(Financial PR - Warsaw)
Piotr Talarek


