TOKYO, Dec 3, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) decided at its Board of Directors meeting today on changes in corporate management.Toshiharu Kato will resign as Director at the General Meeting of Shareholders in late March 2019. He will resign as Chief Financial Officer, and Corporate Officer in charge of Finance & Accounting Department and Information Systems Department, on January 3, 2019 and become Assistant to President on January 4. He will be elected Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the General Meeting of Shareholders.Tomofumi Akiyama will resign as Outside Director at the same General Meeting of Shareholders.Meanwhile, Motohiro Takeuchi (Corporate Officer; General Manager, Corporate Strategy Department) will be elected Director at the General Meeting of Shareholders in late March 2019. Takeuchi will become Chief Financial Officer, and Corporate Officer in charge of Finance & Accounting Department and Information Systems Department, on January 4, 2019. Kozo Isshiki (Outside Director, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, and MEDICAL SYSTEM NETWORK Co.,Ltd.) will also be elected Director.Saburo Muto will resign as Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the General Meeting of Shareholders in late March 2019. Mitsuo Ohashi will assume the post of Honorary Advisor in late March 2019.Hiroshi Daio (General Manager, Ceramics Division; Alumina Project Manager; officer in charge of Yokohama and Shiojiri plants) and Takuji Yamamoto (Assistant to President, in charge of AI Strategy Planning) will resign as Corporate Officer on January 3, 2019.Eishi Wakutsu (Petrochemicals Division) will be newly appointed Corporate Officer on January 4, 2019. He will become General Manager of Corporate Strategy Department.Hiroshi Sakai (General Manager, Technology Development Control Department, HD Division) will resign as Senior Corporate Fellow on January 3, 2019. Yoshiaki Yoshida (Plant Manager, Omachi Plant, Carbon Division) and Kazunari Yamada (General Representative in China; General Manager, China Office, Corporate Strategy Department; and CEO, Showa Denko (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.) will resign as Corporate Fellow on the same date. Yoshida will exclusively serve as President of Shinshu Showa K.K., while Yamada will become President of SunAllomer Ltd., effective January 4.There will be the following changes in corporate officers' responsibilities as from January 4, 2019:Jiro Ishikawa (Senior Managing Corporate Officer, General Manager, HD Division; officer in charge of Electronics Materials and Advanced Battery Materials divisions, and Power Semiconductor Project) will become General Manager of Device Solutions Division and officer in charge of Electronics Materials Division.Jun Tanaka (Managing Corporate Officer; Chief Technology Officer; officer in charge of Electronic Chemicals and Functional Chemicals divisions, Business Development Center, Higashinagahara, Isesaki and Tatsuo plants, as well as Corporate R&D and Intellectual Property departments) will be in charge of Advanced Battery Materials Division, Institute for Integrated Product Development, Advanced Technology Laboratory, as well as Corporate R&D and Intellectual Property departments.Hidehito Takahashi (Managing Corporate Officer; General Manager, Carbon Division; officer in charge of Ceramics Division and Corporate Strategy Department) will be in charge of Ceramics Division, Yokohama and Shiojiri plants, and Corporate Strategy Department.Masamichi Yagishita (Corporate Officer; General Manager, Electronic Chemicals Division; officer in charge of Tokuyama Plant) will be promoted to Managing Corporate Officer. He will be additionally in charge of Functional Chemicals Division as well as Higashinagahara, Isesaki and Tatsuno plants.Keiichi Kamiguchi (Corporate Officer; Chief Risk Management Officer; officer in charge of Internal Audit, Legal, General Affairs & Human Resources, and Purchasing & SCM departments; Chairman, Security Export Control Committee) will be in charge of Internal Audit, Legal, CSR & General Affairs, Human Resources, and Purchasing & SCM departments.Youichi Takeuchi (Corporate Officer; Oita Complex Representative) will become Plant Manager, Kawasaki Plant.Takayuki Sato (Corporate Officer; General Manager of Electronics Materials Division and its Marketing Department; Manager of Power Semiconductor Project; officer in charge of Chichibu Plant) will additionally serve as Deputy General Manager, Device Solutions Division. However, he will discontinue his responsibility as Manager of Power Semiconductor Project.Taichi Nagai (Corporate Officer; General Manager, Production Technology Department; officer in charge of Energy & Electricity, SPS Innovation, and CSR departments; Chairman, Safety Measures Committee) will become Oita Complex Representative.Masunori Kaiho (Corporate Officer; Plant Manager, Kawasaki Plant) will become General Manager of Production Technology Department and officer in charge of Energy & Electricity, SPS Innovation, and Responsible Care departments as well as Chairman of Safety Measures Committee.Masao Shibuya (Corporate Officer; General Manager, Advanced Battery Materials Division) will become General Representative in China; General Manager, China Office, Corporate Strategy Department; and CEO, Showa Denko (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.Tetsuo Wada (Corporate Officer; General Manager, Business Development Center, and Institute for Integrated Product Development) will serve as General Manager of Institute for Integrated Product Development.In 2008, SDK introduced a Corporate Fellow system for employees with outstanding specialist capabilities and accomplishments. This time, SDK decided to revise the system and establish a "Senior General Manager" system, placing emphasis on management ability in addition to specialist capabilities. This will help the company to recruit more human resources from outside.Effective January 4, 2019, the following will be appointed Senior General Managers, with assignments as stated in parentheses:Hiroshi Daio (President, Showa Denko Ceramics Co., Ltd.); Takuji Yamamoto (Assistant to President, in charge of AI Strategy Planning); Hiroshi Sakai (General Manager, Technology Development Control Department, Device Solutions Division); Masami Tobito (Carbon Division); Hitoshi Iwade (Plant Manager, Chichibu Plant); Toru Kuroe (Production & Technology Control Department, Device Solutions Division); Nobuhiro Kato (General Manager, IR Office, Finance & Accounting Department); Takanori Hieda (General Manager, Responsible Care Department); Takayuki Tohaya (General Manager, Energy & Electricity Department); Tamami Koyama (General Manager, Advanced Technology Laboratory); Nobuhide Ueyama (General Manager, Process Solutions Center, Production Technology Department); Akiyoshi Kano (General Manager, Legal Department); Toshi Tsuzuki (General Manager, Intellectual Property Department); Iwao Hashimoto (Plant Manager, Kitakata Plant); Kenjiro Yamamasu (General Manager, Aluminum Specialty Components Division); Tatsuya Inada (Plant Manager, Omachi Plant, Carbon Division); Hiroyuki Eda (General Manager, Aluminum Rolled Products Division); Kazuo Hirakura (Deputy General Manager, Industrial Gases Division); Makoto Takeda (Deputy General Manager, Carbon Division; General Manager, Global Control Department, Carbon Division); Yoshishige Okuno (General Manager, Computational Science and Technology Information Center, Institute for Integrated Product Development); and Mitsuhiro Yada (General Manager, Functional Chemicals Division).As of late March next year, the Board of Directors will consist of Hideo Ichikawa (Representative Director; Chairman of the Board), Kohei Morikawa (Representative Director; President and CEO); Jun Tanaka, Hidehito Takahashi, Keiichi Kamiguchi, and Motohiro Takeuchi (Directors); as well as Masaharu Oshima, Kiyoshi Nishioka, and Kozo Isshiki (Outside Directors). In addition, Tetsu Moriki and Toshiharu Kato will serve as Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Hiroyuki Tezuka, Kiyomi Saito, and Setsu Onishi as Outside Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.