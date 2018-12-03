Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RhythmOne PLC RhythmOne Partners with Placed to Quantify Impact of Digital and Linear TV Ads on In-Store Visits 03-Dec-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST *RhythmOne Partners with Placed to Quantify Impact of Digital and Linear TV Ads on In-Store Visits* _Placed Attribution for TV Integrated with RhythmOne's Programmatic Platform Provides Brands with Visit and Reach Insights_ *London, England and San Francisco, CA* - *03 December 2018* - RhythmOne plc (LSE AIM: RTHM), a global advertising technology company, today announced that it has partnered with Placed - one of the leaders in location-driven insights and ad intelligence - to offer its clients access to a new measurement solution that quantifies the impact of digital and linear TV campaigns in driving consumers to retail stores. RhythmOne's solution integrates Placed's TV measurement solution, Placed Attribution for TV, which leverages in-store attribution data to match linear TV ad exposure with desktop, mobile, and connected TV (CTV) ad exposures. "As we move into the holidays, it's the season for attribution as retailers with physical locations seek to justify media investments with in-store traffic and sales impact data," said Jorg Nowak, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, RhythmOne. "By integrating the Placed Attribution for TV with our platform, we have the advantage of offering clients consolidated, easy-to-interpret reports that clearly prove whether their marketing efforts have moved the needle. As TV and digital buyers transition to video activation teams with combined media budgets, it's vital that we offer solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital with unique reach measurement across all screens." "The ability to quantify and compare the impact of linear TV and digital campaigns on in-store visits is a game-changer for retailers," said David Shim, Founder and CEO at Placed. "RhythmOne clients will now be able to use in-store attribution data to make informed decisions on future media strategy across media channels. As a Preferred Partner, RhythmOne is often a first-mover in incorporating our measurement tools into their platform, which affords their clients the benefit of new early insights and data before anyone else." RhythmOne's scaled premium video and display inventory helps marketers to reach niche audiences wherever they may be online. As marketers look more closely at the impact of digital campaigns on offline outcomes, pairing media initiatives with Placed's offline data, Inscape's integrated opt-in smart TV data and Kantar's creative monitoring data is a natural evolution of the ad ecosystem. Marketers may now garner a better understanding of how channels work together to contribute to offline outcomes and help discover optimal frequency across channels to reduce waste. Placed Attribution for TV delivers actionable data to RhythmOne's media buying platform by providing a common currency for omni-channel attribution across TV, digital, search, and out-of-home advertising. *About RhythmOne* RhythmOne drives engagement between advertisers and targeted audiences - resulting in real, measurable business outcomes. We offer fully-integrated, cross-screen solutions that span desktop, mobile, and connected TV ("CTV") across high-impact video, rich media, display, social, and native advertising formats - helping advertisers reach high-propensity audiences wherever and however they consume content. The connections we make are further enhanced through unique audience data and powered by our unified programmatic platform, RhythmMax. RhythmMax includes, RhythmGuard, a verification technology which ensures quality audiences in brand safe environments. This end-to-end platform - coupled with the world-class service of our account teams - is designed to provide more direct, efficient, and effective connections, driving ROI for advertisers and publishers. Founded in 2004 in the UK, RhythmOne is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in the US, Europe, APAC, and Canada. For more information, please visit [1]www.rhythmone.com [1]. *Media Industry Contact* Melissa Laverty Seismic for RhythmOne Melissa@teamseismic.com *Analyst and Investor Contact* Mark Bonney RhythmOne plc IR@rhythmone.com *Nomad and Broker for RhythmOne* Nick Westlake (Nomad) Numis Securities Limited (UK) 020 7260 1000 *Forward-Looking Statement* This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those in management quotations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the RhythmOne's preferred partnership with Placed and its integration of a new Placed TV measurement solution. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from future results that are expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the dynamic and rapidly evolving sector, as well as the highly competitive industry that RhythmOne operates in, which make it difficult to evaluate prospects. These and other risk factors are discussed in RhythmOne's Annual Report for the period ended March 31, 2018. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to RhythmOne as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 753393 03-Dec-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=54abf317da81ff7f3228f7a6c3bcffc9&application_id=753393&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

