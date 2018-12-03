Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights 03-Dec-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 December 2018 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces that it has 117,636,110 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote, and 5,850,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. There is a total of 123,486,110 Ordinary Shares in issue. The above figure of 117,636,110 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 www.coinsilium.com [1] Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Notes to Editors Coinsilium is a blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers. Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities. Through its advisory division, Coinsilium also provides strategic services to companies planning Token Generation Events. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information please visit http://www.coinsilium.com/ [1] ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: TVR TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 6725 EQS News ID: 753561 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb69d1607c8c6ce75a5bfbfb7a28427b&application_id=753561&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2018 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)