

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced Monday that it has completed an agreement to divest the prescription medicine rights to Nexium (esomeprazole) in Europe, as well as the global rights, excluding the US and Japan, to Vimovo (naproxen/esomeprazole) to Grünenthal.



Under the deal terms, AstraZeneca has received payments of $700 million for Nexium and $115 million for Vimovo from Grünenthal.



The upfront payments, net of an appropriate derecognition of an intangible asset related to Vimovo, will be reported within Other Operating Income & Expense in the Company's financial statements in the fourth quarter of 2018.



In the year 2017, the aggregate pre-tax profits attributable to Nexium and Vimovo in the relevant territories were $203 million. The consideration will be satisfied in cash and the proceeds used for general corporate purposes.



AstraZeneca said it will continue to commercialise Nexium in all markets outside Europe, where the Company retains the rights. AstraZeneca will not retain any ownership rights to Vimovo globally.



