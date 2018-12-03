Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-12-03 08:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to Signet Bank AS application and the Member Rules of Nasdaq Tallinn, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn has made the decision to approve Signet Bank AS as a member of Nasdaq Tallinn as of December 3, 2018. Signet Bank will trade on Regulated and First North equities and fixed income markets under trading code SIBA. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8847 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.