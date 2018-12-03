Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-12-03 / 08:27 03-December-2018 *RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 23 / 2018) with Lujatalo Oy * Copenhagen, Denmark, 28 November 2018. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with a Finnish company, Lujatalo Oy for implementing iTWO 5D technology as an integrated BIM platform to support further industrialisation and digitalisation to capture more value and deliver better solutions to Lujatalo's clients. Luja Corporation is a third-generation family-owned business and has been operating in the construction industry for more than 65 years. Luja Corporation consists of three companies: the building and construction expert Lujatalo Oy, concrete product manufacturer Lujabetoni Oy, and cement-based dry product manufacturer Fescon Oy. Today Luja Corporation is one of the largest construction companies in Finland with 1 600 employees and an annual revenue of over 500 million euros. Since 1970 with experience in the construction of residential, commercial, and public buildings such as apartment buildings, shopping centers, business parks, schools, and hospitals Lujatalo Oy has grown to be one of the most reputable construction companies in Finland. Lujatalo is proudly innovating with their customers and as such puts emphasis on having the best staff and technology used in construction business. "Our strongest asset is our highly skilled personnel. We continually educate our staff and invest in our people. Our reputation as employer is a premium, proven by several surveys and number one positions in the industry studies in Finland" says Matti Tauriainen, the Chief Digital Construction Officer, of Lujatalo Oy. "Now with the iTWO technology and an integrated 5D BIM platform we see a strengthening of Lujatalo's core capabilities and a push forward in their digitalisation journey supporting ambitious plans and targets together with key members of the Lujatalo organisations we have run workshops harnessing the potential of iTWO together. I am proud of the results and the value creation, and look forward to follow how our technology and the team will continue to capture value and accelerate - this is Running Together" says Mads Bording, Executive Board Member of RIB Software SE. *About the RIB Group* RIB Software SE is an innovator in construction business. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its flagship product iTWO 5D BIM enterprise solution for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. Since its inception in 1961, RIB Software SE has been the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working method and new technology to enhance construction productivity, and transforming the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, and listed in Prime Standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With 1000 talents located in over 30 offices worldwide, RIB is serving 100,000 clients including construction contractors, sub-contractors, developers, owners, investors and governments, in the field of building construction, infrastructure, EPC sector and more. End of Media Release Issuer: RIB Software SE 2018-12-03 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: RIB Software SE Vaihinger Str. 151 70567 Stuttgart Germany Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0 Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311 E-mail: info@rib-software.com Internet: www.rib-software.com ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6 WKN: A0Z2XN Indices: SDAX, TecDAX, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 753611 2018-12-03

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2018 02:27 ET (07:27 GMT)