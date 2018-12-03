Innovative program enhances experience for Telefónica customers across Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Spain and the UK

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has helped Telefónica, one of the world's largest private telecommunications companies, transform its customer experience with a complete overhaul of its digital experience for customers in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Spain and the U.K.

To acquire and retain new customers, Telefónica had to rethink its commercial focus and create a new, seamless and personalized omnichannel experience. Accenture Interactive helped the company innovate and transform its digital sales capabilities by designing and developing an online sales funnel, a search engine optimization capability and a search engine marketing capability.

Accenture Interactive and its design and innovation consultancy, Fjord, also reimagined Telefónica's website design and digital marketing experience, creating a holistic customer experience across all touchpoints and providing content customized for the individual customer.

Accenture also helped Telefónica introduce analytics across all digital channels and call centers to enable a better understanding of the customer throughout the entire digital journey, giving the company the ability to make highly personalized offers and accelerate sales.

"Customers make most of their buying decisions through digital channels, so it was critical that we transform our digital sales capabilities and the overall experience to remain relevant," said Mariano De Beer, chief commercial and digital officer at Telefónica. "A major part of the transformation was to create a digital ecosystem, enabling us to offer a highly personalized experience with the flexibility to respond quickly to changing customer and market demands. Accenture's deep digital experience, combined with its world-class marketing and design expertise, made them the obvious choice to help us make this journey."

To date, the transformation has given Telefónica more efficient, hyper-relevant and more flexible customer-support capabilities, enabling the company to not only improve the experience for millions of customers across five countries but also accelerate sales.

"Telecommunications is an industry where service providers constantly face the risk of losing customers and, with them, revenue if they fail to maintain customer relevance," said Nerea Idirin, a managing director in Accenture's Communications, Media Technology practice. "Telefónica is a very forward-thinking company and has the courage to continuously innovate, which enables them to maintain their relevance in consumers' daily digital routines and in turn, their leading position in the market. Our collaboration with Telefónica was designed to help them evolve into a Living Business, enabling them to thrive by continuously adapting to changing customer preferences and market conditions with speed and at scale."

