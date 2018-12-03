Applications now being accepted for program that recognizes the best innovations transforming the insurance sector

Efma and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) have launched their fourth annual Innovation in Insurance Awards, inviting insurance and bancassurance companies and insurtechs to submit their entries by 19 April 2019.

Established in 2016, the Innovation in Insurance Awards showcase the most exciting technology innovations across the global insurance sector while providing a valuable forum for organizations to share insights and best practices.

The 2019 Innovation in Insurance Awards will canvass the best innovations in seven categories:

Global Innovator (overall winner)

Core Insurance Transformation

Customer Experience

Connected Insurance Ecosystems

Insurtech

Product Service Innovation

Workforce Transformation

Participating institutions may submit their entries online at www.efma.com/insawards19. Each entry will be assessed using three criteria: its originality; its strategic capacity to generate long-term competitive edge and return on investment; and its adaptability for use in other markets and countries. Winners will be selected through a combination of votes by a panel of judges comprising senior insurers from around the world and by Efma members and non-members from insurance institutions voting online.

The awards programme has attracted a growing number of applications since its launch. Last year's programme drew more than 320 submissions from 237 institutions across 45 countries, with Tokio Marine Nichido Fire Insurance Co. (Japan) receiving the top award Global Innovator for several innovative products it brought to market.

Vincent Bastid, CEO of Efma said, "Innovating with the latest technologies is imperative for insurers across the world, who face ongoing challenges including complex regulation, rapid technology development, changing customer behavior and demanding operating ratios. These Innovation in Insurance Awards recognize the latest innovation successes and inspire new ideas that will shape the industry."

Piercarlo Gera, global lead for Accenture's Financial Services Distribution Marketing practice, said, "Disruption is a fact of life today. We continue to be excited by the level of innovation from insurers around the world who are facing the future fearlessly and embedding the art of the possible in their everyday thinking. This year will be no exception, and we are delighted to continue our association with Efma on this awards program as we recognize and reward innovation excellence on a global scale."

The winners will be announced at a global awards ceremony in Amsterdam on 24 June 2019. A separate ceremony for the North American winners will be held in November 2019.

To find out more about the awards and the benefits of entering, visit www.efma.com/insawards19 or follow the conversation on Twitter at InsAwards19.

About Efma

A global non-profit organisation, established in 1971 by banks and insurance companies, Efma facilitates networking between decision-makers. It provides quality insights to help banks and insurance companies make the right decisions to foster innovation and drive their transformation. Over 3,300 brands in 130 countries are Efma members. Headquarters in Paris. Offices in London, Brussels, Andorra, Stockholm, Bratislava, Dubai, Milan, Montreal, Istanbul, Beijing and Singapore. Learn more: www.efma.com

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 459,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

