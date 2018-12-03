Pioneer Revitalizes Smartphone Connectivity and Proves That Size Doesn't Matter With 2019 A-Series Receivers and D-Series Subwoofers

BANGKOK, SINGAPORE and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Electronics AsiaCentre, a leader in aftermarket car audio, today announced the release of the latest A-Series multimedia car receivers, D-Series passive shallow subwoofers, the TS-D10LB D-Series passive box subwoofer, and the TS-WX400DA powered subwoofer.

"Car owners today demand more from their factory-fitted entertainment systems can offer. They expect quality performance in a package that's easily installable and customizable," said Mr. Takao Chiba, Deputy General Manager of Product Planning and Marketing Division, Pioneer Electronics AsiaCentre. "We designed our new car entertainment products to bring a significant sound upgrade over the competition, and modern connectivity features to the everyday driver - all at an unparalleled price point."

BETTER CONNECTIVITY AND CONVENIENCE WITH SMARTPHONE CONNECT

The new A-Series receivers provide drivers with greater value and highly sought-after features in a user-friendly, stylish package. The headline feature of the A-Series receivers is Smartphone Connect, which allows users to control their smartphones via the receiver's display. Upon connecting selected Android phones to the receiver via a USB cable, users will be able to interact with apps and content on their smartphones via the receiver's large 6.2-Inch screen. Thanks to advanced Bluetooth technologies, drivers can also pre-register up to three Bluetooth-enabled devices (with two devices on full-time connection) and easily switch between them with just a tap.

The A-Series receivers also work with Pioneer's backup cameras, giving drivers peace of mind with a safe parking experience. Also available is a new user interface with a range of selectable colors and wallpapers, and a 13-band graphic equalizer with options to adjust crossover frequency control and manual time alignment.

PIONEER 2019 D-SERIES SUBWOOFERS - PROVING THAT SIZE DOESN'T MATTER

Pioneer's new shallow passive subwoofers offer deep bass with better power linearity, depth and definition that's distortion free. While an optimized motor with an enhanced assembly produces deeper and wider low frequencies, a redesigned speaker cone with an IMPP driver ensures rich and accurate sound. These subwoofers measure just 84mm tall, making installation easy - even in subwoofer boxes by third party manufacturers. The TS-D10LB box subwoofer is also designed to produce superior bass while just measuring 115mm tall (with mesh) and 300mm deep.

PIONEER TS-WX400DA POWERED SUBWOOFER - CUSTOMIZABLE POWER IN A SMALL PACKAGE

The TS-WX400DA provides drivers with powerful bass that maintains its fidelity at a high volume, while keeping power consumption low. The subwoofer comes with a Digital Bass Control wired remote which gives drivers options to switch between a deep or dynamic preset, or adjust the bass boost, crossover, phase and DBC settings to their liking. Measuring only 300mm wide, 200mm deep and 100mm tall, the new TS-WX400DA can be easily installed, even within the small space under car seats - a feat not easily achieved with competing subwoofers.

A-Series Receivers Screen Size Type DVD Drive AVH-A215BT 6.2-Inch 2 DIN Included MVH-A215BT Not included

D-Series Subwoofers Size Type Impedance Max/Nominal Power TS-D10LS4 25cm (10-Inch) Passive Shallow Subwoofer 4ohm

1300W/350W TS-D10LS2 Passive Shallow Subwoofer 2ohm TS-D10LB Passive Box Subwoofer 2ohm

Optional Accessories Size Compatible With UD-10GL Steel Grille Mesh Insert 25cm (10-Inch) TS-D10LS4 and TS-D10LS2

Powered Subwoofer Size Type Max/Nominal Power TS-WX400DA 24cm x 14cm

(9-Inch) Powered Subwoofer 250W/100W

These new products will be available at Pioneer's authorized dealers from December 2018. As actual product availability varies by country, please contact your local Pioneer office for more information.

About Pioneer Electronics AsiaCentre (PAC) Pte. Ltd.

The regional headquarters of Pioneer Corporation since 1992, Pioneer's core business is in car audio visual. Pioneer aims to be a leading aftermarket manufacturer and supplier to leading car brands, providing comprehensive infotainment solutions for in-car, by developing next-generation devices and innovative cloud services for the growing connected car market. For more information, please visit www.pioneer.com.sg.