ZEDRA Announces the Acquisition of Cayman-based JP Integra Group

GENEVA, December 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ZEDRA, a global provider of trust, corporate and fund services, announces today that it has acquired the JP Integra Group ('JP Integra').

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790204/ZEDRA_Logo.jpg )



JP Integra is a leading, Cayman-based provider of fund, corporate and trustee services. The firm has developed a reputation for its personalised service and has won multiple industry awards for its fund establishment and administration services and currently has assets under administration in excess of USD 6 billion. JP Integra has particular expertise in assisting international private, institutional and sovereign clients with all aspects of structuring and operating structures for joint ventures, wealth management, asset protection and collective investments.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in the first half of 2019, substantially increases ZEDRA's capabilities in providing the most appropriate structuring and administrative solutions to its international clients. ZEDRA already has an established office and staff in Cayman providing trust services, which will complement the private funds, private equity, corporate management and private wealth services provided by JP Integra. On completion of the transaction JP Integra's operations will be rebranded and fully integrated within ZEDRA, and all members of staff from the two offices will form a singular team and presence on the island. ZEDRA and JP Integra operate on PFS-Paxus as a fund platform and both teams' extensive knowledge of this system will facilitate and expedite the integration of the JP Integra business. Peter Cockhill of JP Integra will be the Managing Director of the combined office and the Directors of both ZEDRA and JP Integra will remain in their current roles.

"We're delighted to announce the acquisition of JP Integra. This important acquisition represents a significant step forward in strengthening our capabilities and client service in Cayman," says Niels Nielsen, ZEDRA Group CEO.

"JP Integra's award-winning team will enhance the scope of fund services that we're able to offer our clients," adds Ivo Hemelraad, ZEDRA Group Director of Corporate, Funds & Legal. "By complementing our already extensive in-house expertise and capabilities, we're looking forward to being able to add even greater value to the fund services ZEDRA can deliver today."

Peter Cockhill, CEO of JP Integra says, "At JP Integra, we've always endeavoured to be a solutions-focused provider, offering bespoke services to clients. By joining ZEDRA we're able to maintain this approach and we'll be able to do even more for our clients; joining a team whose fund experience paired with our own is particularly appealing."

ZEDRA recently announced that Corsair Capital LLP, one of the longest-standing private equity firms focused on the financial services industry, has made a majority investment in ZEDRA. Corsair's partnership will support ZEDRA's continued growth and expansion. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in 2019.

For further information, please visit http://www.zedra.com

About ZEDRA

ZEDRA is an independent, global specialist in trust, corporate and fund services. At its core are the onshore and offshore trust business acquired from Barclays in 2016. ZEDRA has a diverse client base, including high-net-worth individuals and their families, international corporations, institutional investors and entrepreneurs.

ZEDRA's 500-strong team of industry experts is dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions for clients. The business is focused on the strong commitment of an experienced team, fostering an entrepreneurial approach to delivering exceptional client services.

ZEDRA's trademarks of flexibility, boldness and expertise allow it to respond to complex needs, whilst maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment. It is ZEDRA's ambition to continue strengthening and expanding its services and to become a leading industry player.

Note to Editors

JP Integra is a trusted advisor and service provider to all forms of investment funds and has been providing full service fund administration to clients from the Cayman Islands since 2008. We have deep and wide experience in financial services which enables us to understand the needs of our clients and provide the bespoke professional solutions-based service delivery that they require. JP Integra has won numerous industry awards including the prestigious Hedgeweek "Best Offshore Administrator 2018" award.

For more information on JP Integra, please visit http://www.jpintegra.com.