Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, December 3, 2018 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that Signet Bank has been granted stock exchange membership to participate in trading on the Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius markets as of December 1, 2018. Signet Bank became a member of Nasdaq Riga on November 1 and this means that Signet Bank is now a member on all three Baltic exchanges. Signet Bank is a boutique private bank whose strategy since 2013 has focused on servicing high-net-worth clients. The bank provides its clients with professional asset management solutions and instruments for preserving and multiplying capital, as well as services for family affairs and business financing. "The priority of Signet Bank has always been to thoroughly understand our clients' experience and needs to be able to offer them the best financial solutions. We are pleased, therefore, to obtain Nasdaq Baltic member status, which enables us to improve our range of services," said Roberts Idelsons, Chairman of the Board at Signet Bank. "With the expansion of the bank's client base in the domestic market, we are seeing increasing demand for brokerage services with Baltic securities. Therefore becoming an exchange member is a logical step to deliver higher quality and cost-efficient services for our clients." "We are pleased to welcome Signet Bank as a new member on all three Baltic exchanges. A broader membership list means more choices for investors to enter the Baltic securities market," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, Head of Exchange Services at Nasdaq Baltic and CEO of Nasdaq Riga. Signet Bank will trade on the Nasdaq Baltic market under the trading code SIBA.