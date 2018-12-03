UPDATE: Extauri Opens Fully Compliant Market for Security Tokens

SCHAAN, Liechtenstein, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extauri, the first fully compliant European exchange combining cryptocurrency and traditional assets, today announced an open invitation to parties with successfully completed Security Token Offerings (STO's). This will be a great opportunity for security token providers as the exchange presents all the tools and technologies to overcome the challenges of the market. Extauri will launch the platform followed later in the year by its own token sale for TAURI in the first quarter of 2019, and the proceeds will be used to support growth of one of the most innovative and robust, fully compliant market ecosystems in Europe.



Extauri is seeking those with successfully completed STO's who are also looking for a suitable trading platform. In the future, Extauri will also open its exchange to those who wish to issue new STO's.

Europe's first fully compliant platform for cryptocurrency tokens, fiat currency, and traditional banking products such as stocks, bonds, and ETFs, has set out to find solutions and bring the next wave of crypto token trading, focusing on the needs of security token issuers. The launch of security tokens is promising for the new stages in cryptocurrency trading but remains constrained by regulatory and technological challenges.

The platform offers full services to completed STO's to support trading within a fully legal exchange ecosystem, complete with a Fiat Gateway for direct investments. Additionally, Extauri plans to acquire a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) license, which would allow other exchanges to trade securities on a specially created Meta exchange.

"The main issue in the existing market is that you have security tokens, but they can't be traded on a public exchange. Token security is very important to the viability of future finance projects seeking alternatives to bank financing. This is possible with Extauri due to our secure model and licensing," noted Domenik Gerapetritis, CBDO & Co-Founder.

For this reason, Extauri has taken care to address a list of obstacles that stop investors from getting connected with the security token marketplace.

The obstacles and doubts may include:

Doubts about the legality of the assets;

Demand for a secure Fiat Gateway for deposits and withdrawals;

Demand for a well-organized, technologically secure platform;

Doubts about liquidity and market size;

Opportunities for using crypto assets directly.

Extauri offers a mix of technological achievement and compliance with the strict European trading and security laws. All of this is achieved through Extauri's in-house developer team, instead of relying on third parties and pre-made solutions. The presence of a technologically secure platform is paramount, especially in cases where a shoddily built exchange has led to hacks and losses. A key component is the My Admin wallet, where the user controls the private key, and Extauri only processes the transaction, with no danger of leaking data to third parties.

"Security of cryptocurrency, token value, and investment are our key principles. Existing platforms are largely outside banking regulations and lack transparency. We handle the legal and technical side of things, so you don't have to," reflected Tino Cabero, CEO & Co-Founder.

For more information visit Extauri.com

About Extauri: Extauri is Europe's first legally compliant crypto, fiat, and stock exchange for secure and fast utilities and securities trading. The platform adheres to the standards of the Economic and Monetary Union of the European Union (EMU) and complies with the global community's strictest licensing guidelines.

Media Contact:

Candice Stokes

candice@venturepr.co