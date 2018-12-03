DalCor Pharmaceuticals: DalCor Announces the Appointment of Peter Schuepbach as Vice President of Technical Operations

LONDON and MONTREAL, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DalCor today announced the appointment of Peter Schuepbach as Vice President of Technical Operations. Mr. Schuepbach will lead product development and supply chain management of dalcetrapib, currently being tested in the dal-GenE Phase 3 clinical trial. The dal-GenE study is evaluating the efficacy of the CETP inhibitor dalcetrapib to reduce clinical cardiovascular events in patients with the AA ADCY9 genotype who have had a recent acute coronary event.

"We are delighted to welcome Peter to the DalCor team. His decades of experience and proven success in operational management in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies will be instrumental to advancing the manufacturing and supply readiness of dalcetrapib for a potential commercial launch," said Fouzia Laghrissi-Thode, M.D., Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Schuepbach added, "I am honored to be joining DalCor at this exciting time in the clinical development of dalcetrapib. DalCor is pioneering precision medicine for cardiovascular disease and I look forward to working with the management team to potentially bring dalcetrapib to patients who will benefit from it based on their genetic profile."

Mr. Schuepbach has more than 30 years of experience in operational management and consulting for major engineering, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies. Prior to joining DalCor, he served as Executive Vice President for technical operations at Finox Biotech, an innovative Swiss start-up company. He previously held the position of global supply chain leader at Roche Pharma, where he was responsible for building the commercial supply chain, launching many of Roche's major commercial and development products including dalcetrapib. He was also the head of supply chain planning and control for the Diagnostics Division at Roche. Mr. Schuepbach received his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the Bern University of Applied Sciences and is an APICS Certified Production and Inventory Manager (CPIM).

About DalCor

DalCor is developing precision medicine by genetically targeting patients who will derive clinical benefits. By integrating clinical and genetic insights, DalCor intends to deliver superior clinical cardiovascular outcomes. The company's first development program, dalcetrapib, is intended to reduce cardiovascular events in a specific genetic subset of patients. DalCor has a worldwide exclusive license for dalcetrapib together with rights to the genetic marker for use with dalcetrapib and is sponsoring the dal-GenE study. DalCor has offices in Montreal, San Mateo, Calif., Zug, Switzerland and Stockport, U.K. For more information, visit www.dalcorpharma.com .