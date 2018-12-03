

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Hanwha Total Petrochemical, a 50/50 joint venture between Total (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) and Hanwha, will invest nearly $500 million to further expand its Daesan integrated refining and petrochemical complex in South Korea, Total said.



The planned investment will increase polypropylene capacity by close to 60% to 1.1 million tonnes per year by the end of 2020. The ethylene capacity will simultaneously increase by 10% to 1.5 million tonnes.



The project complements the ongoing investments totaling $750 million to increase the complex's ethylene production capacity by 30% to 1.4 million tonnes per year by mid-2019 and to expand polyethylene production capacity by 50% to 1.1 million tonnes by end-2019.



All these investments are designed to take advantage of competitively priced propane feedstock, which is abundantly available due to the shale gas revolution in the United States.



