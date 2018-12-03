The outlook for sales and operating result has once again been lowered by the inverter maker. EBITDA is now expected to show a mid-to-high double-digit loss.SMA Solar Technology AG has once again reacted to the continuing decline in business. Contrary to expectations, the downward trend has continued since September, making a new adjustment of the company forecast necessary, the business said on Friday. The executive board expects only between €760-780 million in sales for this financial year. The guidance had already been significantly revised down to sales of €800-850 million, due to market ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...