Aubrey Brocklebank, who joined Mayar Capital from Odey Asset Management in 2015, has been appointed to Mayar Capital's board of directors.

Since joining, Brocklebank has been Senior Research Analyst for the firm's flagship Mayar Fund, which was recently rated 5 stars by Morningstar, topping its Global Large-Cap Value Equity category for 5-year performance to 31 October 2018.

According to Morningstar data (in GBP), the Fund has returned 88.5% net of fees to investors over the past five years, compared with a category average of 52.0% and benchmark return of 59.9%.

The appointment of Brocklebank to the Board comes in response to increased interest from institutional investors. Mayar recently announced the appointment of Marc Cox as Head of Investor Relations to lead Mayar's asset raising effort in the institutional space.

Mayar Capital's Managing Director, Abdulaziz A. Alnaim, commented "We are enjoying significant momentum at Mayar, driven by our consistent performance. Aubrey's promotion reflects the contribution he has made to this success and the importance that we as a firm place on detailed research on our investments. We are now of a scale to be of interest to institutional funds, and we are beginning to market to them in earnest. 2019 will be an exciting year for us."

Mayar Fund's (Bloomberg: MAYARFD KY) principal investment objective is to achieve long-term growth of capital by investing in equities and other securities to generate satisfactory risk-adjusted returns over the long term.

MORNINGSTAR RATING FOR FUNDS

This is a proprietary Morningstar data point.

Morningstar rates mutual funds and ETFs from 1 to 5 stars based on how well they've performed (after adjusting for risk and accounting for sales charges) in comparison to similar funds and ETFs.

Within each Morningstar Category, the top 10% of funds and ETFs receive 5 stars and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. Funds and ETFs are rated for up to three time periods-three-, five-, and 10-years and these ratings are combined to produce an overall rating. Funds and ETFs with less than three years of history are not rated.

Ratings are objective, based entirely on a mathematical evaluation of past performance. They're a useful tool for identifying funds and ETFs worthy of further research but shouldn't be considered buy or sell signals.

For more information visit http://www.morningstar.com/InvGlossary/morningstar_rating_for_funds.aspx

Morningstar Rating as of 31/10/2018

2018 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results

ABOUT MAYAR CAPITAL

Mayar Capital aims to generate excess returns over the long term by applying a disciplined value investing strategy across global securities markets. Mayar Capital, its subsidiaries and affiliates, provide investment advisory and asset management services to institutions, family offices, and high net-worth individuals globally.

This communication has been prepared by Mayar Capital Advisors Limited which is an Appointed Representative of Privium Fund Management (UK) Limited ("Privium"). Privium is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom. The investment services of Mayar are only available to professional clients and eligible counterparties for the purposes of the FCA's rules. They are not available to retail clients. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and any capital invested is at risk.

For more information about Mayar Capital visit www.mayarcapital.com

Visit Mayar Fund's profile on Morningstar at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/funds/snapshot/snapshot.aspx?id=F00000Z17Q

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005330/en/

