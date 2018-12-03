At the request of Storytel AB, 556575-2960, Storytel AB 's B-class shares will be traded on First North as from December 5, 2018. The company has 635 shares of series A and 55,864,672 shares of series B as per today's date. Short name: STORY B -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-class shares to be listed: 55,864,672 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007439443 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 164292 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556575-2960 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------- 5300 Retail ----------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 52800399.