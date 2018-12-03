New CEO Skogen Lund takes the helm at Schibsted

Press Release

(Oslo, 03 December 2018) Schibsted,a global family of digital consumer brands leading the way across media, online marketplaces and technology ventures,today welcomes Skogen Lund as its new Chief Executive Officer.

"Schibsted is deeply embedded in the daily lives of consumers in the Nordic region, and has an increasingly important role in society. The many talented people and Schibsted's willingness and ability to continuously innovate, to offer the best content and services, is why I am humble and proud to take on this role," says Skogen Lund and adds; "Creating a leading digital Nordic powerhouse, in one of the most tech savvy regions of the world will be challenging, but something I am confident we can achieve."

In September, the Board of Directors at Schibsted ASA announced that the company's Marketplaces operations outside of the Nordics will be spun off and established as an independent, listed company (currently named Marketplace International/MPI). Schibsted will continue to be a company of leading digital consumer brands in the Nordics, comprising our media houses and growth companies in Norway and Sweden as well as the marketplaces FINN, Blocket, and Tori.

Combining forces in the Nordics

Kristin Skogen Lund has worked for Schibsted for twelve years until 2010 when she became EVP at Telenor with the responsibility for Telenor Nordic, a business with a turnover of EUR 6 billion. She was an important contributor to Telenor's digital transformation, initiating and leading Telenor Digital Services. For the last six years, she has been a skillful and prominent leader of the Norwegian Business Confederation of Enterprise. During this period, she also served on the Board of Ericsson, the Swedish technology company.

"Schibsted will continue to deepen its customer relationships through leading consumer brands and leverage its ability to collect and process data to develop its consumer and advertising offerings. We will build on the combined forces of FINN/Blocket/Tori, personal finance-assets like Lendo, and the publishing activities, and believe developing these assets closely coordinated is the best way to maximize the potential of each one of them," she adds and continues; "As an integral part of this move, Schibsted's dedication to develop independent and trusted editorial content will be stronger than ever."



Ryssdal stays on as CEO for MPI (Marketplaces International)

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO of Schibsted Media Group since 2009, continues as CEO for the new company MPI, that will be a publicly listed stand-alone company. First day of trading targeted in April 2019. Schibsted plans to retain a 60 percent ownership in MPI at the time of the listing, after selling down up to five percent in the market and distributing 35 percent of the MPI shares to Schibsted's shareholders.

Contact information:



For the media:

Nathalie Kåvin, Director of Communications. Schibsted Media Group, Tel: +47 934 01 363, e-mail: nathalie.kavin@schibsted.com



(mailto:nathalie.kavin@schibsted.com)For investors/analysts:

Jo Christian Steigedal, VP Head of IR, Schibsted Media Group, Tel: +47 415 08 733, email: jcs@schibsted.com



(mailto:jcs@schibsted.com)About Schibsted

Schibsted Media Group is an international media group with 8000 employees in 22 countries. 200 million people around the world interact with Schibsted's popular digital services through our media houses, our digital marketplaces and our growth companies. In 2019, our Marketplaces operations outside of the Nordics will be spun off and established as an independent, listed company. Schibsted will continue to be a company of leading digital consumer brands with footprint in the Nordics. For more information, check out our website www.schibsted.com (http://www.schibsted.com/).

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

