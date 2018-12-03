BANCA IFIS S.p.A.: Banca IFIS announces a bond Tender Offer

PRESS RELEASE

Banca IFIS announces a bond Tender Offer

Venice.

UBS Limited and UniCredit Bank AG are acting as Dealer Managers.

The purpose of the transaction is to provide the current holders of the Notes with the possibility to divest at better conditions compared to the current conditions of the secondary market, also due to the strong liquidity position of the Bank. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) is, as of 30 September 2018, above 2,000% and as of the same date the Bank had liquidity reserves for Euro 1.3 billion.

The transaction will allow the Issuer to manage its overall wholesale funding, whilst maintaining a prudent approach to liquidity.

The results of the offer will be communicated to the market in the following days.

