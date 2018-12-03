

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Monday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Thereafter, final manufacturing PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone final manufacturing PMI for November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback, it retreated against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1359 against the greenback, 128.89 against the yen, 1.1324 against the franc and 0.8879 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



