Addition of Virtual Assistant technology complements existing partner offerings and strengthens Sabio's ability to build automation into digital and voice customer journeys

Next stage in the Sabio Group's ongoing growth plan to broaden solutions portfolio and geographic coverage

The Sabio Group has announced the acquisition of flexAnswer Solutions, a leading Singapore-based provider of innovative Virtual Assistant solutions based on its own advanced NLP and machine learning technologies.

By adding flexAnswer's capabilities to those offered by its existing partners, Sabio has a stronger portfolio to help organisations optimise digital engagement and seamlessly integrate this with other digital and human assisted services traditionally provided through contact centres.

The acquisition follows Horizon Capital's original 2016 strategic investment in Sabio, and is part of an ongoing growth plan to broaden the company's solutions portfolio and geographic coverage. To date this has included the acquisitions of SaaS solutions provider Rapport in March 2017, DatapointEurope - one of Europe's leading contact centre technology providers in July 2017, and customer insight and contact centre benchmarking experts Bright UK in March this year.

"Sabio is committed to keeping our clients ahead of the game by driving a substantial shift in their thinking about traditionally-accepted contact centre business practices. To achieve this, we're focused on empowering organisations with the insight and solutions they need to ensure better visibility, increased responsiveness and greater control across every customer interaction," commented Andy Roberts, CEO of the Sabio Group. "Adding flexAnswer into our digital proposition will help more of our clients to take advantage of the latest conversational AI-enabled virtual assistant technology so that they can deliver brilliant multi-channel customer experiences."

"This acquisition also continues the development of our business in the APAC region, and we are excited to welcome the flexAnswer team in Singapore into the Sabio Group," he continued.

"flexAnswer has delivered strong growth across the Asia Pacific region, and it has always been a goal for the company to expand to other regions - particularly into the European market where there's clearly such a strong demand for customer experience technology," added Lin Milne, flexAnswer Solutions' CEO. "Becoming part of the Sabio Group gives us an ideal platform to accelerate the global deployment of our cloud-based, full-stack, virtual assistant solutions, and we are looking forward to working as part of the Sabio team."

flexAnswer offers a comprehensive Virtual Assistant platform covering web, voice and messaging channels which can be applied externally to support customers, and internally to support advisors from a single implementation. It makes use of an innovative proprietary Natural Language Processing platform to understand requests and generate channel-appropriate responses from its advanced Knowledge Management system. By applying Machine Learning combined with Sabio managed service, the system can quickly broaden its knowledge and continually increase its value.

One of the company's most successful implementations to date is the award-winning Singapore Whole of Government 'Ask Jamie' virtual assistant in partnership with GovTech Singapore. flexAnswer's virtual assistant technology now supports over 70 different web-based customer service solutions for Government departments and agencies across Singapore, dealing with 60% of enquiries that would previously have gone to call centres, and helping to cement its position as the country most committed to the digital agenda.

www.flexanswer.com

www.sabio.co.uk

http://twitter.com/sabiosense

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005213/en/

Contacts:

Craig Pumfrey

Sabio Group Global Marketing

Tel: +44 (0)7887 824511

cpumfrey@sabio.co.uk

Cheryl Billson

Sabio PR Team

Tel: +44 (0)7791 720460

cheryl.billson@commacomms.com