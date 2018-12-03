French developer Voltalia has secured an $18.1 million loan for its 50 MW Kopere solar project. The plant will sell power to utility KPLC under a 20-year PPA. The country's Rural Electrification Authority is also tendering 1.1 MW of solar plants associated with minigrids in off-grid regions.The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has given French wind and solar developer Voltalia an $18.17 million loan for the construction of the 50 MW (DC) Kopere Solar Power Project in Kenya. The multilateral development finance institution said the project may secure a further $11.6 million from the Climate ...

