Companies at the forefront of new developments in payments, fraud prevention and retail have been honoured in this year's Juniper Research Future Digital Awards.

The awards are given to companies that Juniper believes have made significant progress in their sector during the previous year, and are now poised to make considerable market impact in the future.

The award winners and runners-up in each category were as follows:

Payment Innovation of the Year (Judges' Choice) Winner Visa, B2B Connect

Best Digital Wallet Winner Nordea, Nordea Wallet Highly Commended Google, Google Pay

Best Mobile Money Offering Winner Mahindra Comviva and Cassava Smartech, EcoCash ( mobiquity Money) Highly Commended Orange, Orange Money

Best Consumer Payment Innovation Winner Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Global Digital Disbursements Highly Commended Klarna, Klarna

Best B2B Payment Platform Winner Saxo, Saxo Payments Banking Circle Virtual IBAN Highly Commended Finacle, Finacle Payments Connect

Fraud Security Innovation of the Year (Judges' Choice) Winner Accertify, Dynamic Risk Vectors

Best Payment Authentication Platform/Solution Winner IDEMIA, Cloudcard+ Highly Commended Accertify, Dynamic Risk Vectors

Best Cybersecurity Platform Winner Webroot Highly Commended FireEye

Retail Innovation of the Year (Judges' Choice) Winner Amazon, Amazon Go

Best Retail Payment Innovation Winner Amazon, Amazon Go Highly Commended Visa, On Card Biometrics

Best In-store Technologies Winner Amazon, Amazon Go Highly Commended Kroger, Kroger Edge



Find out how the awards were judged and see the full list of 2018 Future Digital Awards winners and winners' quotes at the Future Digital Awards page.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, delivering consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

For further details on the Future Digital Awards, or on Juniper's full range of research, please contact Sam Smith, Press Relations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005051/en/

Contacts:

Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com