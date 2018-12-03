

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Monday, with financials and automakers leading the surge, after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day truce on their escalating trade war.



The benchmark DAX was up nearly 300 points or 2.65 percent at 11,556 in opening deals after losing 0.4 percent on Friday.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen soared 5-7 percent after China agreed to slash auto import tariffs.



Banks also strengthened, with Commerzbank climbing 2.5 percent and Deutsche Bank adding 3.2 percent.



In economic releases, the final Eurozone PMI for November came in at 51.8, revised up from 51.5 but down from October's 52.0. It marks the lowest since August 2016.



