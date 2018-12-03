sprite-preloader
BELLWAY PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, December 3

BELLWAY p.l.c.

3 DECEMBER 2018

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Name of applicant:Bellway p.l.c.
Name of scheme:
  1. Bellway plc (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme (SRSOS)
  2. Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan (PSP)
Period of return:From: 1 June 2018To: 30 November 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. SRSOS: 263,194
  2. N/A. New scheme listed 27 July 2018 for 100,000 shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. SRSOS: Nil
  2. PSP: Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  1. SRSOS: 5,396
  2. PSP: 61,224
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. SRSOS: 257,798
  2. PSP: 38,776
Name of contact:Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:0191 217 0717

