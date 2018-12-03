Guidewire achieves furthest position for both "ability to execute" and "completeness of vision"

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform general insurers rely upon today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner, Inc.'s "Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe1 Guidewire was placed highest on both the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis. The report can be viewed here.

This is the first year that Gartner has produced a Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms for Europe. Gartner's report evaluated 10 vendors in the general insurance policy management space that have qualified for inclusion.

"As insurance CIOs embrace the concept of the digital business technology platform, expectations for vendors of non-life-insurance core systems are changing. They are moving from a product-centric model to a more expansive platform focus that extends beyond the traditional boundaries of insurance core systems," said Sham Gill, research director, Insurance, Gartner, and author of the report.

"Guidewire is privileged to be acknowledged by Gartner in their first European Non-Life Insurance Platforms Magic Quadrant," said Keith Stonell, managing director EMEA, Guidewire Software. "We thank all our customers, particularly those who participated in the study. Guidewire's raison d'être is to serve our customers by providing the software, services, and ecosystem that will enable them to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We regard this result as recognition of the shared success of the Guidewire community."

Guidewire has also been named a Leader in Gartner, Inc.'s "Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America2Again, it was placed highest on both the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

