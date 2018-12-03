Deal highlights the role of satellite in complementing the terrestrial infrastructure

MASMOVIL Group, Spain's fourth largest telecommunications operator, has signed an agreement with Eutelsat's (Paris:ETL) subsidiary, Eurobroadband Infrastructure, to distribute broadband services to under-connected areas across the country via the KA-SAT satellite.

Launched in 2010, KA-SAT is a powerful satellite delivering broadband services across Europe, notably Spain, through 82 spotbeams connected to a network of ten ground stations. Its unique configuration and frequency reuse allow it to achieve a throughput of over 90 Gbps, providing Internet access at speeds comparable to terrestrial networks.

This agreement will allow MASMOVIL to achieve its objective of offering broadband services to the entire Spanish population, regardless of the technology used, and bringing Internet access to remote areas of the country, thereby reducing the digital divide in Spain.

Satellite technology will give customers instant access to broadband Internet once the service is hired and the equipment is installed, since it does not require any additional infrastructure deployment.

MASMOVIL will offer services with speeds of up to 50 Mbps and data downloads from between 30 GB and 150 GB per month. Fees will start at €37.90 per month, with subscription options to additional mobile services, corresponding to bundle offers.

Initially, the service will be available through the Embou brand, a subsidiary of MASMOVIL (www.satelite.embou.com) as well as at MASMOVIL points of sale. From the beginning of 2019, it will also be available through the rest of the Group's brands.

Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MASMOVIL Group, said: "This new initiative represents a significant step towards bringing Internet broadband to the entire Spanish population, regardless of the technology, providing new solutions to respond to the connectivity needs of our customers, wherever they are and further expanding the growth of our customer base".

Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Eutelsat, added: "This agreement with MASMOVIL, one of Spain's leading telecom operators, further highlights the role of satellite technology to complement terrestrial networks in underserved areas, and specifically, KA-SAT's in overcoming the connectivity barriers that remain even in mature markets. From 2020 onward, Eutelsat will pursue its commitment to narrowing the digital divide in Europe and beyond, leveraging on its KONNECT and KONNECT VHTS satellites."

About MASMOVIL Group

MASMOVIL Group is the fourth largest converging telecommunications operator in Spain that provides fixed, mobile and broadband Internet services for residential, business and Wholesale, through its main brands: Yoigo, Pepephone, MASMOVIL, Lebara and Llamaya.

The group relies on a fiber/ADSL network for broadband and 3G and 4G network for mobile telephony. At present, it has more than 14,4 million fiber households and reaches 18 million homes with ADSL. The companies' 4G mobile network covers 98,5% of the Spanish population. The Group has 7,5 million customers in Spain.

MASMOVIL received the award for the best fiber operator in 2018 and for the fixed broadband operator in 2017 by Grupo ADSL Zone. Also, MASMOVIL was the best fiber operator in 2017 by the website Grupo Informático.

Additionally, it is the operator with the fastest fiber network in Spain according to a study by the company, nPerf" and the operator with the fastest 3G+4G aggregated mobile network in Spain, according to a study by the company, Tutela.

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading operators of communication satellites. Through its global fleet of satellites and ground-based infrastructure, Eutelsat enables its clients in the Video, Data, Government Services, and Fixed and Mobile connectivity sectors to efficiently connect to their clients wherever they may be. Eutelsat broadcasts nearly 7,000 channels, operated by the largest television groups, reaching an audience of one billion television viewers equipped for satellite reception or connected to land networks. Based in Paris, Eutelsat relies on a global network of offices and teleports. Its teams, comprised of a thousand employees from 46 countries strive daily to offer the best quality service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext Paris) under the symbol ETL.

To learn more about Eutelsat, go to www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com - Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA

