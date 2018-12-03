Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, December 3, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that subordinated bonds issued by LHV Group were listed on the Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Tallinn as of December 3, 2018. The listing of the bonds of LHV Group follows the company's public offering of bonds to retail and institutional investors in Estonia. The offering was oversubscribed 3.2 times. The size of the bond issue is EUR 20 million. The bonds have a nominal value of EUR 1,000 and carry an annual coupon rate of 6% which is paid out quarterly. The current bond issue was the first tranche of LHV Group's bond program during which the company plans to issue bonds for EUR 45 million in total. "LHV first listed its bonds on the Baltic bond list in 2015. Similarly to previous LHV's offerings, the results of this bond offering proved that the investors' confidence in LHV is high. On the one hand this shows how attractive LHV is for investors and on the other hand, the large number of subscribers illustrates that the Estonian investment culture is making steady progress," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. "We are very satisfied with the results of the offering as the total amount subscribed was the largest compared to all of our previous offerings. In total, 1700 investors subscribed for the bonds in the amount of EUR 51 million," said Madis Toomsalu, the CEO of LHV Group. "This bond offering brought us about 1300 new bond investors, and in total, LHV Group now has more than 2200 unique bond investors and approximately 5000 shareholders." About LHV Group LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. There are 380 people working at LHV and more than 156,000 clients are using its banking services. Pension funds managed by LHV have more than 177,000 clients. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius securities markets as well as Nasdaq CSD. Learn more at nasdaqbaltic.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Ott Raidla + 372 5552 4824 ott.raidla@nasdaq.com