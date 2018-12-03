

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were sharply higher on Monday after the U.S. and Chinese presidents agreed to a temporary truce in the clash between the world's two largest economies, helping ease concerns over global growth.



While U.S. President Donald Trump promised to suspend new tariffs on Chinese products, China said it would make more effort to reduce the trade deficit between the two countries.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 89 points or 1.78 percent at 5,093 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rose around 2 percent.



Automaker Renault advanced 1.7 percent and Peugeot gained 2.5 percent after China agreed to slash auto import tariffs.



Energy major Total SA jumped 2.5 percent as oil prices surged over 4 percent due to U.S.-China trade truce.



Luxury goods firms, sensitive to Chinese demand, were also moving higher. LVMH soared 6.3 percent and Kering advanced 6.1 percent.



In economic releases, Eurozone's manufacturing growth slowed less-than-expected in November, amid marginal growth in output and weak business confidence, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 51.8, the lowest since August 2016, from 52 in October. The flash reading was 51.5.



