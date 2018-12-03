Provacan CBD Becomes Britain's First Kosher Certified Cannabis Product

LONDON, December 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Provacan, UK's leading CBD oil provider, announced today that it has become Britain's first cannabis product to be certified as kosher by the KLBD (Kosher London Beth Din). Over the past two years, Provacan has gained a reputation of both effectiveness and quality assurance with its flagship Provacan CBD oil product.

Provacan is a one-of-a-kind CBD oil brand backed by Israeli science. CiiTECH, the Israel-based research company who created Provacan's unique formula, is at the forefront of the burgeoning industry, with continual cannabis R&D and development of innovative consumer brands.

"We're both proud and excited to boast the first cannabis product to be certified as kosher," said Clifton Flack, founder of CiiTECH. "We believe this is a milestone not just for Provacan but also for the normalisation of this powerful and important plant. Two years ago, we set out on a mission to create the most effective non-psychoactive cannabis-derived health products for the mass market."

In the last twelve months. CIITECH has funded two clinical studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, exploring the potential for CBD to treat Asthma in conjunction Professor Raphael Mechoulam, and to discover the effects of cannabis-based therapy treating Obesity with Dr. Yossi Tam.

Today CiiTECH offers a broad range of science-backed cannabis products that are fully compliant with EU & UK regulations and are marketed as food supplements. The Provacan range of CBD products is the first certified Kosher Cannabis products available from the UK to the global marketplace.

"At CiiTECH we receive many product requests and we also understand that our customer base has differing needs. Adding Kosher Certification to our armoury of accreditation allows us to market the highest quality cannabis products to both Jewish and non-Jewish communities," added Clifton.

The globally accepted and recognised KLBD logo is an important kosher mark, providing consumers with the highest quality assurances and increased trust in the food products purchased. KLBD, also known as the Kosher Division of the London Beth Din, has been a leading force in kosher certification for over a century.

The UK has always rightly been perceived by the world as having the most orthodox approach to healthcare. If a product has been certified and rubber stamped by UK organizations then it carries with it much needed validation in a complex market.

Provacan Kosher CBD is available direct to consumers at http://www.Provacan.co.uk