Analytics Insight Magazine Names 'The 10 Best Analytics & Data Science Institutes in 2018'

Analytics Insight Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence has named "The 10 Best Analytics & Data Science Institutes in 2018" in its November issue.

The magazine recognizes 10 Analytics and Data Science Institutes which are at the forefront of delivering excellence in analytics education. The listed universities and institutes provide real-world experience to students by experienced global faculties, helping them achieve their career goals in Big Data and Analytics. Here are the institutions which made the list:

Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy

Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy is a graduate school without boundaries, deploying the latest in analytical education. It offers a Master's Program in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics (BIDA).

Cornell University

The university offers a unique flagship program in Master of Professional Studies in Applied Statistics (M.P.S.). It also offers undergraduate degrees in statistics and data science, as well as the M.S and Ph.D.

Great Lakes Institute of Management

A leading business school in India which offers a one-year Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM), a regular two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), along with weekend, and executive programs in analytics.

International School of Engineering (INSOFE)

INSOFE is an applied Engineering school with a focus on Data Science and Big Data Analytics education. It offers PGP in Big Data Analytics deploying cutting-edge ML & Deep Learning techniques to solve real-world problems.

NYU Stern

NYU Stern offers Master of Science in Business Analytics, teaching executives to understand the role of data in decision-making. The program focuses on domain-specific areas such as analytics strategy, marketing, optimization, and more.

Penn State University

Penn State University offers Master in Data Analytics, and imparts the knowledge to work in positions that require the design and maintenance of Big Data and Data Analytics systems with practical exposure to real-world datasets.

Praxis Business School

Praxis Business School offers a one-year Post Graduate Program in Data Science with ML and AI capabilities which aims at equipping students with the tools, techniques, and skills to enable a seamless absorption into the Analytics domain.

Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame

Saint Mary's College offers Master of Science in Data Science program to provide students with the mathematical and computational depth needed to take on complex data challenges facing today's society and potential issues in the future.

University of Chicago Graham School

Graham School under the aegis of the University of Chicago offers a Master of Science in Analytics (MScA) Program to help students analyze complex datasets and formulate and solve real-world problems to facilitate data-driven decisions.

University of San Francisco

The University of San Francisco offers a Master of Science in Data Science (MSDS), a full-time, one-year program which delivers a rigorous curriculum focused on mathematical and computational techniques in emerging fields.

The exponential growth in data has changed the way enterprises operate. Data Science has become crucial in understanding external and internal forces impacting the business through data which can be leveraged in widespread functions. As a result, gaining expertise in multiple data-related skills has become vital in order to adapt to the fast-changing environment.

"The featured institutes offer a comprehensive curriculum in Big Data and Data Science, delivered by top-class faculties along with extraordinary industry exposure. We congratulate all the ten institutes for providing world-class analytical education and building impactful data professionals," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.

