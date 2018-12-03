Alan Walker Launches Collaboration With Mask Company Airinum to Raise Awareness on Climate Change

STOCKHOLM, December 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Norwegian music producer Alan Walker launches a co-branded mask together with award-winning Swedish brand Airinum. The mask is built on Airinum's 2nd generation technology of their global anti-pollution mask success, the Urban Air Mask.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792074/Airinum_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792073/Airinum_Alan_Walker.jpg )

"I've always wanted to use my position and strong 'Walkers community' to make a difference, and when I met the team at Airinum I started to realize how big of an issue polluted air really is today. I felt that the time was about right to stand up for something important as the topic of climate change and the alarming consequences that it brings with it," says Walker, who has built his whole image around wearing a mask and continues:

"To me, it's always been a part of my identity to wear a mask and together with Airinum I can now use that to make a bigger impact. Together we bring out a great product and at the same time spread knowledge about problems associated with poor air quality using the strength of my walker community."

With air masks becoming the new black, hitting catwalks from Paris to Shanghai, Airinum has become famous for its innovative product design and rapid adoption amongst influencers. Winner of prestigious awards such as the American IDA Gold Design Award and Chinese Hurun Best of the Best Brand Award, the company has in a few years established themselves as the number one fashion-tech mask brand in the world.

"Even though we're frustrated about the need for our product in the first place, we're excited about the Alan Walker collaboration launched today, as we believe we have a perfect product for people to use to collectively help raise awareness about this important topic," says Fredrik Kempe, CMO & Co-founder of Airinum and continues:

"That the simple act of breathing is killing seven million people a year and harming billions more is what made us start this company in the first place. We find this unacceptable. Together with the whole Alan Walker team we now present a campaign dedicated to raise awareness about air pollution and climate change as a whole, while at the same time provide means for immediate protection. This is something we're all very proud of."

For high-resolution images, full campaign video and complete press kit:

bit.ly/Airinum

Airinum is a Swedish company that empowers individuals to breathe clean air by offering innovative products that intersect functionality and design, catered to urban citizens all over the world. It's famous for its Scandinavian product design and high-end brand with prestigious designer awards such as IDA Gold and Hurun Best of the Best Brand awards.The company was founded in June 2015 and the management team consist of the two co-founders: Fredrik Kempe & Alexander Hjertström.

Alan Walker is a Norwegian DJ who made his big breakthrough with the song Faded in 2015, today with over 2 billion views only on YouTube. He is certainly one of our most talented musicians of his age and even though he feels at home in every corner of the world, due to his millions of fans called walkers, he is mostly famous for being a pragmatic, present and caring celebrity.

Contact

Airinum

Email: fredrik@airinum.com

Phone: +46-708-40-99-93

Alan Walker

Email: gilbert@mer.as

Phone: +47-942-77-848