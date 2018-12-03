With reference to an announcement made public by Hagar hf. (symbol: HAGA) on November 30, 2018, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on December 4, 2018. ISIN IS0000020121 Company name Hagar hf. Total share capital before the increase 1,171,502,190 (1,171,502,190 shares) Increase in share capital 41,831,651 (41,831,651 shares) Total share capital following the increase 1,213,333,841 (1,213,333,841 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol HAGA Orderbook ID 67684