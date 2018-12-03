

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks followed regional peers higher on Monday, with commodity-related stocks leading the surge, as investors cheered a de-escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions.



The U.S. and China pulled back from escalating their trade war, helping ease investor concerns over slowing global growth.



Traders also looked ahead to a week-long debate on the Brexit deal before a final vote in parliament on December 11.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 160 points or 2.27 percent at 7,139 in opening deals after declining 0.8 percent on Friday.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore soared 6-9 percent while oil giant BP Plc advanced 2.6 percent and Tullow Oil added 5.4 percent.



Standard Chartered jumped 4.2 percent on a Bloomberg report that the bank is cutting jobs in Dubai and key markets including Singapore as it looks to curb expenses.



Vodafone was marginally higher despite reports that EU antitrust regulators will likely probe its $21.8 billion purchase of Liberty Global's assets in Germany and eastern Europe.



Construction firm Kier Group dropped 1 percent after it launched a rights issue to pay debts.



In economic releases, U.K. manufacturing growth recovered from a 27-month low in November on the back of a rise in domestic new orders and stock-building, a survey showed. IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers Index for the industry rose to 53.1 from 51.1 in October.



