Student Information System Market (CAGR of 16.06%) 2018 Report Focuses on Current Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges and Competitive Landscape: Radiant Insights, Inc.

The global Student Information System Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 16.06% during the period 2018-2022. A student information application supports automation in intranet network that enables data tracking of class and institution. It is an important measure and basis for college and class management. To enable SIMS of a particular class to modernize information about student and related attributes. Overall, visualization and processing leads to central communication and web application. Student information system market is driven by rise in number of universities and development of educational apps and software with versatility is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Political stability and regional education and social learning adds to the market growth during the forecast period. By deployment, the student information system market comprises cloud and on-premise. On-premise segment accounts for a higher share owing to a strong foothold in the app development industry. Based on end-user segmentation, the student information system market involves K-12 and higher education. Higher education dominated the global market and is anticipated to remain at a dominant position during the forecast period. Student information system market is geographically segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a significant market share in the forecast period due to the rising inclination towards software solution and sizeable market share. Asia-Pacific regions held a prominent market share in the global market with China being a major hub for information technology and innovation. Middle East and African market is likely to hold a significant share in the global market thanks to rise in awareness and upgrade in technological infrastructure. The key players profiled in student information system market report are Jenzabar, Ellucian, Skyward, Focus School Software, Illuminate Education, Comspec Internation, SAP, ITG America, Foradian Technologies and Tribal Group.

SIS is a type of information management system used by educational institutions to collect, organize, and analyze data such as student attendance, assessment scores, class performance, examination results, and other personal information of students. This administrative software aids educational institutions in managing student-related data.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global student information system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: Americas APAC EMEA



Global Student Information System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors : Eduware Ellucian Jenzabar PowerSchool Skyward Unit4



Market driver : Increase in replacement activities For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge : Lack of trained users For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend: Technological advancements in AI For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key qu estions answered in this report: What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?



