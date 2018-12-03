Financial Times Asia-Pacific Business Schools 2018: ACEM Ranked First for the Second Consecutive Years

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Times (FT) first launched the Asia-Pacific Top Business Schools Ranking in 2017. Recently, the ranking was released again on Dec. 3, 2018, in which Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM), Shanghai Jiao Tong University, ranked first for the second consecutive year, followed by Ceibs and National University of Singapore Business School.

The Asia-Pacific Business Schools Ranking was made by comprehensively considering the quality and breadth of business schools' programs and based on the performance of the four core programs (MBA, EMBA, MIM, EE Open & Custom) of business schools from academic programs to professional programs in 2018. Each of the four core programs accounted for 25% of the total, and in each individual ranking, independent programs received 100% of the ranking score, and joint programs of two business schools received 50% of the score for each school. The ranking method scientifically strengthened the core independent program indicator in the competitiveness of various business schools, and objectively evaluated the international level of basic academic education and professional education provided by business schools.

ACEM is the only Asia-Pacific business school among all FT's individual rankings. In 2018, the four core programs of ACEM continue to rank among the top 40 in the world and the top 10 in the Asia-Pacific region:

The Global MBA ranking announced in January 2018 :

ACEM's MBA program ranked 34 th in the world and 8 th in the Asia-Pacific region, being first in "employment" and "salary increase" in the world

ACEM's MBA program ranked 34 in the world and 8 in the region, being first in "employment" and "salary increase" in the world The Executive Education (EE) ranking announced in May 2018 :

ACEM's EE program ranked 17 th in the world, with custom program and open program being 2 nd and 1 st respectively in the Asia-Pacific region

ACEM's EE program ranked 17 in the world, with custom program and open program being 2 and 1 respectively in the region The Masters in Management (MIM) ranking announced in September 2018 :

ACEM's MIM program ranked 18 th in the world and 1 st in the Asia-Pacific region, being among the world's top 50 for ten consecutive years, and being first in "employment" and "salary increase" in the world

ACEM's MIM program ranked 18 in the world and 1 in the region, being among the world's top 50 for ten consecutive years, and being first in "employment" and "salary increase" in the world The EMBA ranking announced in October 2018 :

ACEM's EMBA program ranked 8th in the world and 4th in the Asia-Pacific region, being among the world's top 10 for four consecutive years, and being first in "salary increase" in the world

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792611/ANTAI_number_one.jpg