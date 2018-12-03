Clear Leisure Plc - Result of Mediapolis Appeal

3 December 2018

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure", "the Company" or "the Group")

Result of Mediapolis Appeal

The board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) advises that it has been notified by its legal advisors that the Ivrea Court has ruled against the Company's appeal to the previous decision of the Court to refuse the assignment of the Mediapolis land to the Company.

Clear Leisure, however, has 60 days to challenge this decision by filing an appeal to High Court and the Company will consult with its Italian legal advisers, to decide the appropriate course of action.

Subject to the legal advice, the current view of the Company is to file such appeal. A formal decision will be taken in due course.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman of Clear Leisure, commented, "The board is extremely disappointed with the courts decision and, once we have taken advice from our Italian legal advisers, we will update shareholders on the Company's future action with regards to Mediapolis."

