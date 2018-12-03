

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in two months in November, exceeding economists' expectations, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.



The CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 53.1 from October's 27-month low of 51.1. Economists had forecast a score of 51.7.



A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.



However, the latest PMI was among the weakest registered over the past two-and-a-half years, IHS Markit said.



'Based on its relationship against official ONS data, the survey indicators suggest manufacturing output is on course to make no contribution to GDP growth in the final quarter, with a clear risk of output contracting unless December proves a stronger month,' Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, said.



