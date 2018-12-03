Alfresco to Showcase Latest Digital Business Platform Capabilities Including Support for 56 Amazon Web Services Solutions

Alfresco Software, a leading enterprise open source provider of process automation, content management and information governance software, will hold its annual Alfresco Day conference in London on 6 December, 2018. The one-day event offers IT decision makers, media and analysts the chance to meet industry peers and learn latest trends to improve productivity, efficiency and customer service.

At the top of the agenda will be an opportunity to see Alfresco's latest product developments, which include support for Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS) and Amazon Glacier. Alfresco CEO Bernadette Nixon along with co-founder and CTO, John Newton, will address delegates, while other Alfresco experts will cover new search and insights developments.

Headline speakers at the event include:

Wipro Digital will discuss "The Power of Prediction for Service Transformation" to improve customer outcomes and reduce asset failure.

will discuss "The Power of Prediction for Service Transformation" to improve customer outcomes and reduce asset failure. Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust , will discuss how Alfresco Process Services have helped the Trust improve efficiencies and deliver even better patient care.

, will discuss how Alfresco Process Services have helped the Trust improve efficiencies and deliver even better patient care. Alghanim Industries , one of the Persian Gulf region's biggest privately-owned companies, will share their organisation's experience improving efficiency and streamlining approval for financial expenditure through automation.

, one of the Persian Gulf region's biggest privately-owned companies, will share their organisation's experience improving efficiency and streamlining approval for financial expenditure through automation. Vopak will outline how their company developed a centralised Enterprise Content Management (ECM) application to integrate their apps and achieve a single version of the truth.

will outline how their company developed a centralised Enterprise Content Management (ECM) application to integrate their apps and achieve a single version of the truth. Disclosure Scotland and UAE's National Archives will also be presenting.

Partners from AWS, GeoLang, Zarion Software, and SynApps will engage attendees with valuable insights into data management, digital transformation and highlight business use cases.

The event will provide the opportunity for attendees to hear from Alfresco and its customers about how IT decision makers from around the world are simplifying their IT Infrastructure and integrating systems to achieve innovation, accelerate user adoption and drive digital transformation. It is also a great opportunity to discover future trends and make valuable new contacts.

"Alfresco Day is always a popular calendar date for IT decision makers as it gives them a chance to meet their peers, discuss core topics that matter to them, and discover new ways of working," said Jean van Vuuren, Regional Vice President UKI/MESA for Alfresco Software. "IT decision makers are continuously under pressure to deliver ever-greater efficiencies with tighter budgets. Delegates at Alfresco Day 2018 will truly benefit from our stimulating line-up of speakers, see some exciting new product updates, as well as enjoy the opportunity to network with their industry peers."

About Alfresco Day: Where: Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, London When: Thursday, 6 December 2018 from 0900-1730 For full schedule, please visit: https://www.alfresco.com/events/alfresco-day-london-2018

About Alfresco

Alfresco Software, Inc. ("Alfresco") is an enterprise open source software company focused on advancing the flow of digital business. The company provides a better, more effortless way for people to work, making sure they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform is used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco helps over 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Bank of NY Mellon, Capital One, US Department of Navy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its U.S. headquarters in San Mateo, California, and European headquarters in Maidenhead, UK. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

