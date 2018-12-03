EXCHANGE NOTICE, 3 DECEMBER 2018 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC ON 4 DECEMBER 2018 The shares of Oma Savings Bank Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Tuesday 4 December 2018. The shares of Oma Savings Bank Plc will be traded for the last time on the Prelist on Monday 3 December 2018. Basic information on Oma Savings Bank Plc as of 4 December 2018: Trading code: OMASP Issuer code: OMASP ISIN-code: FI4000306733 LEI code: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18 Orderbook id: 163392 Market Segment/No: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 29 383 217 Listing date on the Official List: 4 December 2018 Industry: 8000 Financials ICB Supersector: 8300 Banks Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: Pasi Sydänlammi Address: Valtakatu 32 FI-53100 Lappeenranta FINLAND Phone: 020 764 0600 Internet: www.omasp.fi/en Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 3.12.2018 OSAKKEET OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ NASDAQ HELSINGIN PÖRSSILISTALLE 4.12.2018 Oma Säästöpankki Oyj:n osake otetaan Nasdaq Helsingin pörssilistalle tiistaina 4.12.2018. Oma Säästöpankki Oyj:n osake on viimeistä kertaa kaupankäynnin kohteena Prelistalla maanantaina 3.12.2018. Oma Säästöpankki Oyj:n perustiedot 4.12.2018: Kaupankäyntitunnus: OMASP Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: OMASP ISIN-koodi: FI4000306733 LEI-tunnus: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18 id: 163392 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 MIC: XHEL Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 29 383 217 Kaupankäynti pörssilistalla alkaa: 4.12.2018 Toimiala: 8000 Rahoitus ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 8300 Pankit Markkina-arvoluokka: Keskisuuret yhtiöt Toimitusjohtaja: Pasi Sydänlammi Osoite: Valtakatu 32 53100 Lappeenranta Puhelin: 020 764 0600 Internet: www.omasp.fi Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260