Established operators will have to adapt and behave more like their emerging wholesale fibre competitors to thrive.

New wholesale-focused FTTH operators are disrupting the fixed broadband market. They are increasingly well-funded, have no legacy to defend and enter the market with new kinds of access offers. This report analyses the market and indicates how operators could adapt to the new landscape.

The report answers the following questions:

How will new players disrupt the existing broadband market structure in Europe?

What are the key costs of fibre LLU?

What should existing operators do to rise to the challenge?

This report discusses the rise of alternative wholesale FTTH, primarily in Europe, and the more fragmented landscape of ownership and operation that we expect to emerge. It does so in the context of the dawn of 5G, which will be a credible challenge to the fixed broadband business from the mobile side.

The report provides recommendations for established operators facing a new competitive reality.

It is based on several sources:

Internal research, specifically our FTTx forecasts and wholesale databases

interviews with stakeholders in the broadband market.

Geographical Coverage

Mainly relevant for Europe, but also relevant for Australia and New Zealand

Some further focus on:

Germany

Italy

Switzerland

UK

Case Studies

OpenFiber

Swiss Fibre Net

CityFibre

Gagnaveita

Deutsche Telekom

Key Topics Covered

Executive summary Analysis and recommendations The emergence of competitive wholesale FTTH The impact of FTTH unbundling Structural outcomes Appendix

