sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,415 Euro		-0,07
-0,45 %
WKN: 555750 ISIN: DE0005557508 Ticker-Symbol: DTE 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,376
15,384
14:32
15,38
15,385
14:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CITYFIBRE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS PLC
CITYFIBRE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITYFIBRE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS PLC0,8920,00 %
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15,415-0,45 %