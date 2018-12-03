Correction: Incorrect Orderbook ID in the previous announcement. With reference to an announcement made public by Marel hf. (symbol: MARL) on November 30, 2018, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of December 4, 2018. ISIN IS0000000388 Company name Marel hf. Total share capital before the reduction ISK 735,568,997 (735,568,997 shares) Reduction in share capital ISK 52,983,076 (52,983,076 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 682,585,921 (682,585,921 shares) reduction Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol MARL Orderbook ID 5482