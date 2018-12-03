The I4MS Disruptors Awards aims to illustrate SMEs' ability to innovate and implement ICT technologies.

The ceremony took place during the Digital Innovation Hubs Annual Event with the presence of the Polish Ministry of Technology, Jadwiga Emilewicz, and Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel.

The European Commission's Initiative I4MS has awarded the Spanish SME Compassis as the most disruptive and innovative European SME in the Disruptors Awards contest. The awards ceremony took place during the 2018 Digital Innovation Annual Event in Warsaw (Poland). The prize was presented to the winner by the Polish Ministry of Technology, Jadwiga Emilewicz and the European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel in a short ceremony.

The Disruptors Awards aims to reward the most innovative experiments and best cases in the fields of additive manufacturing, CPS, Internet of Things, Robotics, High-Performance Computing and Laser Technologies. I4MS selected the best cases between all the SMEs that have received technological and financial support from the Innovation Actions that are part of the I4MS initiative since its foundation: Fortissimo, Cloudflow, CloudSMEs, LASHARE, INTEFIX, EuRoC, Appolo, ReconCell, BeinCPPS, Fortissimo2, HORSE, MIDIH, Cloudifacturing, L4MS and AMable.

The winner company, Compassis has shown its capacity to innovate and implement ICT technologies to improve its business, bring radical innovation to their sector and reach new markets at national or international scale.

Compassis will win the following prize package:

Specially designed offline and online visibility during the Mobile World Congress 2019 (Barcelona) plus two exhibition tickets.

Half day of consultancy services offered by the Danish Technological Institute and the Manufacturing Academy of Denmark.

An exhibitor space at the FIWARE Summit.

Benefit from the I4MS Acceleration services to speed-up business innovation and make business potential grow.

A free booth during the Digital Innovation Hubs Annual event.

More information on http://i4ms.eu/about/disruptor-awards

About I4MS

I4MS is coordinated by Mobile World Capital Barcelona Foundation, FundingBox, Foreningen MADE, FIWARE Foundation EV, Danish Technological Institute and Axencia Galega de Innovación.

Funded by the Horizon 2020 Framework Programme of the European Union, Grant Agreement nº 768631

