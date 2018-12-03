Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 30-November-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.54p INCLUDING current year revenue 370.43p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 362.39p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.28p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---