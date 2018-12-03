MRG: GLHF.GG - the New Global Esports Community

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The abbreviations GLHF GG are globally known among gamers and read Good Luck, Have Fun, Good Game. MRG and Gamingzone Entertainment have chosen these familiar abbreviations to form the name - GLHF.GG - of their joint global esports venture.

GLHF.GG is a site which focuses on entertainment, streaming, gamification and betting on esports. The site is expected to go live in the first quarter 2019.

"We aim to create a community where esports followers across the world want to spend time," says Niklas Grawé, CEO of GLHF.GG. "With this great and very relevant name together with our idea on how to mix streaming, betting and gamification, we have the prerequisites to attract attention from this rapidly growing audience."

The market for esports is growing quickly and in certain markets it is already larger than traditional sports. Only in the Nordics, there are 650,000 daily followers spending in average 100 minutes a day on viewing esports.

In May this year, MRG and Gamingzone Entertainment presented their joint venture in esports. In the fall, Niklas Grawé, Chief Commercial Officer at the mobile operator Three, was recruited as CEO.

"GLHF.GG is an essential part in our strategy to expand in the value chain," says Per Norman, CEO of MRG. "This esports venture provides us with both significant knowledge and further growth opportunities."

About MRG

MRG is a fast-growing, innovative iGaming Group with operations in 13 markets. MRG offers a superior experience in a Green Gaming environment. MRG was founded in 2007 and operates the iGaming sites Mr Green, Redbet, 11.lv, Winning Room, Bertil, MamaMiaBingo, BingoSjov and BingoSlottet. The Group had a turnover of SEK 1,192.0 million in 2017 and has over 370 employees. MRG has gaming licenses in Denmark, Italy, Latvia, Malta, the UK, and Sportsbook license in Ireland. MRG is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment under the name Mr Green & Co AB (ticker MRG). Read more at www.mrggroup.com.

About Gamingzone Entertainment

Gamingzone Entertainment is an entertainment company in esports focused on creating narrative and entertaining original e-sports content. The founders have a background from TV4, MTG and Endemol Shine and have been involved in productions of Big Brother, Idol, Survivor, Deal or no deal and more. Read more at www.gze.se.

