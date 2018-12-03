

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound slipped against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The pound dropped to near a 2-week low of 144.30 versus the yen and near a 5-week low of 1.2708 versus the dollar, from its early high of 145.51 and a 2-day high of 1.2825, respectively.



The pound weakened to 0.8920 against the euro and a session's low of 1.2695 against the franc, off its early high of 0.8863 and a 5-day high of 1.2785, respectively.



The pound is likely to find support around 143.00 versus the yen, 1.24 versus the dollar, 0.91 against the euro and 1.25 against the franc.



